First Financialcorp IN Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financialcorp IN decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

