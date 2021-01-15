First Financialcorp IN Sells 85 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Financialcorp IN reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.24.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. 10,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,632. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.40 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

