First Financialcorp IN Sells 743 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financialcorp IN lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 67.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,581,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 637,758 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,009,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

