First Financialcorp IN Purchases 419 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for 0.8% of First Financialcorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

