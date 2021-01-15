First Financialcorp IN Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Financialcorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financialcorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $251.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The company has a market capitalization of $716.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average of $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

