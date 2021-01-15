First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,056 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.