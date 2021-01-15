First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

