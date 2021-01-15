First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.