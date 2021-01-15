First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 712 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

