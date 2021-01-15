First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

