First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $374,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.