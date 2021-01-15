First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

