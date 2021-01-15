First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,737 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of WSM opened at $125.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

