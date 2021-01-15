Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FINGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Finning International to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.43. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

