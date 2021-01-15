Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.