Financial Contrast: NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and NEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71% NEC N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intrusion and NEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million 31.84 $4.47 million $0.28 89.18 NEC $25.69 billion 0.60 $412.83 million N/A N/A

NEC has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and NEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrusion presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than NEC.

Summary

NEC beats Intrusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment. The company also offers network infrastructure products, including core network equipment, mobile phone base stations, optical transmission systems, and routers and switches; wireless LAN routers; and enterprise network solutions comprising IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products. In addition, it provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business and personal computers, point-of-sale systems, automatic teller machines, control equipment, and wireless LAN routers; software products, including integrated operation management, middleware, and security and database software; and maintenance services. Further, the company offers software services for service providers consisting of operation support system/business support system, software-defined networking, and network functions virtualization; submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems; wireless backhaul solutions; displays and projectors; and energy storage solutions. It serves aerospace, defense, media, manufacturing, retail, financial, and telecommunication industries, as well as government entities, medical institutions, and medium-sized enterprises. NEC Corporation has collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. to provide 5G O-RAN Massive MIMO Radio for Rakuten Mobile. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

