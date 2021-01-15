Financial Contrast: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62% OP Bancorp 20.84% 10.01% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 5 9 0 2.53 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.42, suggesting a potential downside of 14.54%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and OP Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.19 $1.79 billion $3.84 10.79 OP Bancorp $70.21 million 1.65 $16.76 million $1.03 7.44

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

