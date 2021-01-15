Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FMO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 67,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

