Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of -717.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

