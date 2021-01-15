Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) Critical Comparison

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Vydrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2 1 3 0 2.17 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.14% 6.18% 1.66% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Vydrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $121.18 billion 0.26 $7.42 billion $3.05 5.25 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Vydrotech.

Volatility and Risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Vydrotech on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also provides cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. In addition, it provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 130 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vydrotech

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

