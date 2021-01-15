Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,698. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

