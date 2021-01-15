Fantom Hits Market Capitalization of $62.67 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $62.67 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00379419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.87 or 0.04048268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

