Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $490.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $502.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.00. 5,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,548. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

