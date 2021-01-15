Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.72. 990,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

