F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 761 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -104.48% -62.16% F-star Therapeutics Competitors -3,733.54% -191.84% -30.81%

This is a summary of current ratings for F-star Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics Competitors 4138 16291 36211 745 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 26.61%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F-star Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics N/A -$24.10 million -1.59 F-star Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.43 million -4.04

F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

