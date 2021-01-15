F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) is one of 761 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare F-star Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|F-star Therapeutics
|N/A
|-104.48%
|-62.16%
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,733.54%
|-191.84%
|-30.81%
This is a summary of current ratings for F-star Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|F-star Therapeutics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|4138
|16291
|36211
|745
|2.58
As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 26.61%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F-star Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares F-star Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|F-star Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$24.10 million
|-1.59
|F-star Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.89 billion
|$219.43 million
|-4.04
F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than F-star Therapeutics. F-star Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
67.8% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
F-star Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
