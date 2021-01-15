F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 371,942 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

