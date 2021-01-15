Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

XOM stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

