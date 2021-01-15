Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Extreme Networks worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $955.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

