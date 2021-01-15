Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. 550,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,039. The stock has a market cap of $955.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

