Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.19

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.19 and last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 19982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 65.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

