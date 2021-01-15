EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE:EXF traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.91. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. EXFO Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$281.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

