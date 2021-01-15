Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Update

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 515,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,136. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,024,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XAN. Raymond James raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

