Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Update

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Exantas Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 515,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,136. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51.
Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on XAN. Raymond James raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th.
About Exantas Capital
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
