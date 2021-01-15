EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.57

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and traded as high as $40.08. EVERTEC shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 647,390 shares changing hands.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.