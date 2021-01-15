Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $81.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of ES opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

