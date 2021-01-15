Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of ES opened at $89.57 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 295,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

