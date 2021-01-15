Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.
ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.53.
Shares of ES opened at $89.57 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 295,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
