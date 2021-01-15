Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $3.68. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 113,767 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.63.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

