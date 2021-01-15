Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETCMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

