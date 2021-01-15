Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

