Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.