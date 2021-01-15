Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $165.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.82.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $7.10 on Thursday, hitting $204.42. 3,454,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,291. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $221.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 2,180 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $285,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,253. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Etsy by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

