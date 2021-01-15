Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.50. 285,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 173,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD)

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

