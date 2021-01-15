Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE MUFG opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 429,696 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

