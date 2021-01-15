Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

