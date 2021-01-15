Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

