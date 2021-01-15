Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target Raised to $22.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

