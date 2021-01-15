Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

