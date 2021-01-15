Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 195,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,821. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

