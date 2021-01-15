Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $6.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.78 million and the lowest is $5.27 million. Epizyme reported sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $14.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $18.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.14 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $127.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of EPZM opened at $11.96 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Epizyme news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Epizyme by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

