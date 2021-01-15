EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $59.19. 4,931,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.69 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.