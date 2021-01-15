Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lifted by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

EPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,579. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

